Bachman was not targeted in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Rams.

Bachman, who was signed to the Raiders' active roster this past week after exhausting his three practice squad elevations for the season, did not earn a single target despite against the Rams despite playing 36 of 79 offensive snaps. Bachman's playing time figures to drastically decrease upon Jakobi Meyers' (ankle) return to action, which could come in Week 8 versus the Chiefs.