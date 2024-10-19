Alex Bachman News: Signed to active roster

The Raiders signed Bachman from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

With Bachman already elevated from the practice squad three times this season, the Raiders opted to sign the 28-year-old wide receiver to the active roster. He could see a fair amount of work in the passing game against the Rams on Sunday after Davante Adams was traded to the Jets and with Jakobi Meyers (ankle) listed as doubtful. If Meyers doesn't play, Bachman would serve as the No. 4 wide receiver behind Tre Tucker, DJ Turner and Tyreik McAllister. Bachman caught all three of his targets for 31 yards in the Raiders' Week 6 loss to the Steelers.