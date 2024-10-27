Allen Lazard Injury: Inactive versus Patriots

Lazard (chest) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Lazard, who didn't practice this past week, headed into the weekend listed as doubtful, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined versus the Patriots. In his absence, Mike Williams figures to join top WR options Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams in three-receiver sets, with added opportunities in the slot potentially on tap for Xavier Gipson when Wilson shifts to the outside. Also in the Jets' Week 8 WR mix are Xavier Gipson, Irvin Charles and Malachi Corley.