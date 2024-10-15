Alvin Kamara Injury: Another limited listing

Kamara (hand) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's walk-through practice,

With a pair of limited listings on the Saints' first two Week 7 practice reports, Kamara might need to upgrade to full participation Wednesday to avoid a questionable designation for Thursday's game against the Broncos. At this stage, the Saints haven't suggested that Kamara's status for Thursday is in peril, but even if he's available, he could still be subject to a lighter workload than normal on a short week. Kamara has played at least 70 percent in each of the Saints' last four games and handled 18 touches (13 carries, five receptions) in this past Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.