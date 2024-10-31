Alvin Kamara Injury: Another limited showing

Kamara (hand/rib) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara continues to be plagued by the fractured ribs he suffered Week 3 and a broken hand that he picked up Week 5. Still, he's remained the most reliable skill-position player for the Saints along the way, averaging 20.1 touches for 101.5 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring seven total TDs in eight contests. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Kamara goes into the weekend without a designation for a fifth week in a row.