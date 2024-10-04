Alvin Kamara Injury: Limited in practice again

Kamara (hip/ribs) was a limited practice participant Friday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara was listed with the same pair of injuries last week and ended up taking 26 touches for 119 yards and a touchdown on 81 percent snap share in a loss to the Falcons. The concern for Monday's game in Kansas City isn't Kamara's health but the health of his blockers, as the Saints already have starting center Erik McCoy (groin) on injured reserve and now have three additional interior linemen missing practice due to injuries. It won't be hard for the Chiefs to get superstar DT Chris Jones in favorable matchups, which is bad news for Kamara's rushing outlook but could help his receiving volume.