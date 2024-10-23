Alvin Kamara Injury: Limited Wednesday

Kamara (hand/rib) was limited at practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara told Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune on Wednesday that he's been playing through a broken hand the last two games and still is dealing with the broken ribs that he suffered Week 3 against the Eagles. In four outings since then, he's racked up 74 touches for 273 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs, displaying that he remains productive on a week-to-week basis. Kamara will have two more chances to get back to full participation this week or else possibly risk heading into Sunday's contest at the Chargers with a designation.