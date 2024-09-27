Fantasy Football
Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on September 27, 2024 at 3:19pm

Kamara (hip/ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Atlanta, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

He managed limited practices Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday. That would seem to make Kamara better than 50/50 to play, but fantasy managers will still want to prepare for the alternative ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. Fellow Saints RB Jamaal Williams will take on a larger role if Kamara is inactive or limited, with rookie Jordan Mims and versatile weapon Taysom Hill also candidates to get some carries.

Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints
