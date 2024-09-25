Alvin Kamara Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Kamara won't practice Wednesday due to a rib injury and a hip pointer, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kamara is nursing a pair of injuries on the heels of handling a massive workload in the Saints' loss to the Eagles this past Sunday, when he carried 26 times for 87 yards in addition to bringing in all three of his targets for 40 yards. He will have two more chances to increase his practice activity ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup against the Falcons. Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims are the Saints' top backfield options behind Kamara, though Taysom Hill (lung) -- who sat out the Week 3 loss -- will also factor into the mix for carries Sunday, if available.