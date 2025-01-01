Alvin Kamara Injury: No practice Wednesday

Kamara (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara has yet to take part in drills since sustaining an adductor injury Week 15 against the Commanders. With Kendre Miller in the concussion protocol, Jamaal Williams, Jordan Mims and practice-squad member Clyde Edwards-Helaire are the healthy running backs available for the Saints. Kamara will have two more chances this week to get back on the practice field before the team potentially makes a ruling on his status for Sunday's season finale at Tampa Bay.