Alvin Kamara Injury: Nursing adductor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi said Monday that Kamara (groin) has been diagnosed with an adductor injury after initial medical imaging results, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Kamara was forced out of New Orleans' 20-19 loss against Washington in Week 15 in the second half, and it's possible his groin injury could impact his availability for Monday night's road matchup against Green Bay on Dec. 23. If Kamara were to miss any time, second-year pro Kendre Miller and veteran Jamaal Williams would be positioned as the lead options in the Saints' backfield. Further details on Kamara's health may not be made available until later in Week 16, with New Orleans' first official practice scheduled to occur Thursday.

