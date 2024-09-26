Alvin Kamara Injury: Officially limited Thursday

Kamara (hip/ribs) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Kamara didn't take part in Wednesday's session due to a hip pointer and a rib injury, but the absence may have been maintenance-related after he handled 29 touches during the Saints' Week 3 loss to the Eagles. He thus will have one more chance to get back to full participation Friday before the team potentially marks him with a designation for Sunday's contest in Atlanta.