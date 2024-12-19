Alvin Kamara Injury: Unlikely to play in Week 16

Interim coach Darren Rizzi said Thursday that Kamara (thigh) isn't likely to play Monday at Green Bay, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara exited this past Sunday's loss to the Commanders in the second half due to a groin issue and wasn't able to return. On Monday, Rizzi told Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana that Kamara was dealing with an adductor injury. Rizzi's most recent comments indicate Kamara is poised to miss his first game of the season Monday, which would put Kendre Miller in a prime position out of the Saints backfield Week 16. Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims are the other running backs on the active roster, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Xazavian Valladay are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.