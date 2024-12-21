Alvin Kamara Injury: Won't play Monday

Interim coach Darren Rizzi said Saturday that Kamara (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game at Green Bay, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

This comes as no surprise, as Kamara didn't practice during Week 16 prep following comments from Rizzi on Thursday that the running back wasn't likely to suit up. In Kamara's place, Kendre Miller is set to lead the Saints backfield Monday, with Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims available for complementary reps. Kamara's next chance to play is Sunday, Dec. 29 against the Raiders.