Alvin Kamara News: All set for Monday

Kamara (hips/ribs) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Chiefs, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara was a full participant in Saturday's practice clearing the way for the talented back to cleared ahead of the primetime contest. The veteran was listed with the dual hip/ribs injury last week, but that didn't seem to affect his workload as he took 26 touches for 119 total yards and a touchdown on an 81 percent snap share. It's safe to assume Kamara will once again be in a position to pile together plenty of fantasy points for managers.