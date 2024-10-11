Alvin Kamara News: Cleared to face Tampa

Kamara (hip/hand) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints listed Kamara as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, after he took on a season-high 90 percent snap share in a 26-13 loss to the Chiefs on Monday. He was then a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, apparently showing enough to avoid an injury designation for the first start of rookie QB Spencer Rattler's career. The Saints may lean on Kamara even more than usual, especially because Taysom Hill (rib) also is out this week, but the combination of Derek Carr's oblique injury and continued health struggles for the interior offensive line mean it's not the best setup for per-touch efficiency or frequent red-zone visits. The opponent, at least, appears favorable for fantasy production, although Tampa's injury-riddled defense appears somewhat healthier compared to the past few games.