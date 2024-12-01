Fantasy Football
Alvin Kamara News: Cracks century mark on 23 attempts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Kamara rushed for 112 yards on 23 carries while catching four of six targets for seven receiving yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Rams.

Kamara churned out his third 100-plus yard rushing effort of the season on a healthy mark of 4.9 yards per carry. Inversely, the versatile back was held in check on all four of his receptions, leading to his worst performance as a receiver through 12 games. The 28-year-old's scoreless streak also reached six games, which has somewhat dampened the fantasy stud's value as the season chugs along. All that said, Kamara continues to provide strong fantasy numbers for a team that continues to drop in the standings. The same can be expected in a road tilt against the Giants next Sunday.

