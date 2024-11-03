Alvin Kamara News: Eclipses 200 total yards in loss

Kamara rushed 29 times for 155 yards and secured six of nine targets for 60 yards in the Saints' 23-22 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

With Jamaal Williams (groin) and Kendre Miller (IR, hamstring) unavailable, Kamara logged his heaviest workload of the season and made excellent use of the opportunity against a highly vulnerable defense. The versatile veteran was the Saints' leader in both rushing and receiving yards, with the former total a season high and latter tally partly the byproduct of Chris Olave exiting the game in the first quarter due to a concussion. Kamara now has at least five receptions in six consecutive games as well heading into a Week 10 home divisional matchup against the Falcons.