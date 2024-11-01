Alvin Kamara News: Ready for Week 9

Kamara (hand/rib) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Carolina, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Kamara operated with a cap on his reps all week as he continues to tend to fractured ribs and a broken hand, but the health concerns won't stop him from being cleared ahead of a fifth consecutive contest. He's thus poised for his typical workload of 20.1 touches per game versus a Carolina defense that has allowed the most touchdowns (15) to opposing running backs in eight outings this season.