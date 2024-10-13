Alvin Kamara News: Records 64 total yards in loss

Kamara rushed 13 times for 40 yards and a touchdown and brought in five of eight targets for 24 yards in the Saints' 51-27 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by New Orleans.

Kamara saw reduced rushing volume in a game that progressively got away from New Orleans during the second half, but he still co-led the Saints in receptions during rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler's first NFL start. Kamara also tallied his sixth rushing touchdown of the season on a four-yard run late in the second quarter, rounding out his fantasy day nicely. Kamara could face a more favorable game script during Thursday night's Week 7 home matchup against the Broncos.