Alvin Kamara News: Stymied in Week 7 loss

Kamara rushed seven times for 10 yards and brought in six of seven targets for 14 yards in the Saints' 33-10 loss to the Broncos on Thursday night.

Kamara appeared to fall victim to a perfect storm of unfavorable circumstances, with New Orleans definitely swimming upstream against adversity Thursday night. Not only was Kamara playing through a hand injury on a short week, but he was up against one of the league's better defenses through the first six weeks and facing them with his team's passing game significantly short on weapons. The collection of factors predictably led to Kamara's least productive game of the season yet, with both his rushing and receiving yardage totals qualifying as season lows. Even the additional passing game work Kamara stood to see never really materialized, but he should be in much better position overall in by the time a Week 8 road matchup against the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 27.