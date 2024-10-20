Amon-Ra St. Brown News: Perfect catch rate in win

St. Brown secured all eight targets for 112 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 31-29 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

St. Brown led the Lions in receptions, receiving yards and targets with totals that also served as the second highest for him this season. The star wideout's 35-yard scoring grab in the second quarter also extended his streak of games with a touchdown to four, while the 100-yard performance marked his second time eclipsing the century mark this season. St. Brown next takes aim at a Titans defense that just surrendered a 100-yard performance to Bills rookie Keon Coleman when Detroit hosts Tennessee for a Week 8 interconference matchup.