Amon-Ra St. Brown News: Records TDs through multiple means

St. Brown secured all six targets for 45 yards and a touchdown and also threw a seven-yard touchdown on his only pass attempt in the Lions' 42-29 win over the Seahawks on Monday night.

St. Brown recorded a team-high number of catches and his second receiving touchdown of the campaign on an eight-yard grab in the fourth quarter. However, his most eye-catching moment of the night came in the unusual role of quarterback, as he threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Jared Goff on the Lions' version of the Philly Special just past the midway point of the third quarter. St. Brown now has at least six receptions in three straight games, and when he returns to action against the Cowboys on the road Sunday, Oct. 13 following a Week 5 bye, he'll be striving to reverse a two-game trend of dwindling receiving yardage totals.