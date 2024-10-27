Amon-Ra St. Brown News: Touchdown in five straight

St. Brown recorded two receptions on two targets for seven yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 52-14 win over the Titans.

Jared Goff took to the air only 15 times -- often with a short field -- in Detroit's blowout win, leaving Sam LaPorta as the only regular starter to earn more than two targets. Despite the quiet day, St. Brown did manage to score in his fifth straight game on a one-yard touchdown catch early in the second quarter. Expect St. Brown to see a more typical allotment of targets in Week 9 against Green Bay.