Andre Baccellia News: Inks deal with Arizona

The Cardinals signed Baccellia to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The 28-year-old spent his 2024 campaign with the Cardinals' practice squad after failing to make the team's active roster in late August. Baccellia most recently appeared in a regular-season game with the Cardinals in 2023, tallying 22 kick return yards while playing 64 total snaps (46 offensive and 18 on special teams). He's expected to compete for a depth role in Arizona's wide receiver corps throughout the offseason.