Gameday Injuries: Week 13

The Colts' Jonathan Taylor (thumb) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. Taylor is projected to miss multiple weeks after undergoing thumb surgery Wednesday, leaving Zack Moss , who's rushed for 672 yards and five touchdowns at 4.8

The Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. The rookie exited the Week 12 matchup against the Broncos with the head injury and remains in protocol. DTR's absence leaves Joe Flacco , who signed with Cleveland's practice squad Nov. 19 and was officially elevated to the active roster Saturday, in a starting role versus Los Angeles. Flacco last started in Week 18 of last season for the Jets and will be backed up by PJ Walker , who turned in multiple below-average performances in prior opportunities under center this season.

Even with six teams on bye this week, we have a fairly lengthy wide receiver injury report again, and the tight end position is also replete with questionable and one prominent doubtful designation. However, we're once again fortunate in that many situations have been clarified, most for the better, as of early Sunday. With plenty of developments to track, here's the latest as of Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

Even with six teams on bye this week, we have a fairly lengthy wide receiver injury report again, and the tight end position is also replete with questionable and one prominent doubtful designation. However, we're once again fortunate in that many situations have been clarified, most for the better, as of early Sunday. With plenty of developments to track, here's the latest as of Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. The rookie exited the Week 12 matchup against the Broncos with the head injury and remains in protocol. DTR's absence leaves Joe Flacco, who signed with Cleveland's practice squad Nov. 19 and was officially elevated to the active roster Saturday, in a starting role versus Los Angeles. Flacco last started in Week 18 of last season for the Jets and will be backed up by PJ Walker, who turned in multiple below-average performances in prior opportunities under center this season.

RUNNING BACKS

The Colts' Jonathan Taylor (thumb) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. Taylor is projected to miss multiple weeks after undergoing thumb surgery Wednesday, leaving Zack Moss, who's rushed for 672 yards and five touchdowns at 4.8 yards per carry this season – and logged three previous starts in place of Taylor in Weeks 2-4 –- to helm the backfield beginning with the divisional clash versus Tennessee.

The Jaguars' Travis Etienne (ribs) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday reports, head coach Doug Pederson expected Etienne to suit up and fill his usual starting role. If he were to reverse course and miss the game, veteran D'Ernest Johnson and rookie Tank Bigsby would handle Jacksonville's backfield duties.

The Jets' Breece Hall (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but finished the week with a full practice following back-to-back limited sessions. Hall appears to be firmly trending in the direction of playing as a result, with official confirmation of his status forthcoming by the release of early inactives at the latest. If there were to be an unexpected change in Hall's availability, Dalvin Cook (shoulder) would be in line to serve as New York's top back if he can play through his own questionable tag.

The Packers' Aaron Jones (knee) is out for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. In Jones' second straight absence, AJ Dillon, who churned out 81 total yards on 17 touches in the Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions as the lead back, will once again head up Green Bay's backfield, with Patrick Taylor and veteran James Robinson rotating in behind him.

The Dolphins' De'Von Achane is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders after finishing the week with a full Friday practice that was preceded by two limited sessions following a near-two-game absence due to a knee injury. Achane, who's played only three Week 11 snaps since Week 5, is likely to rotate into a solid complementary role alongside Raheem Mostert, likely relegating Jeff Wilson to a fairly sparse No. 3 role.

The Jets' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after finishing the week with a limited Friday practice. If Cook can't suit up, rookie Israel Abanikanda, who's questionable with an illness, would bump up to the No. 2 role behind a presumably active Breece Hall (hamstring).

The Patriots' Ezekiel Elliott (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Elliott can't suit up, Rhamondre Stevenson would likely be due for a heavier workload as New England's top backfield option, while veterans Ty Montgomery and JaMycal Hasty would rotate in behind him for complementary snaps.

The Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon (groin) is out for Sunday night's game against the Packers despite practicing in limited fashion both Thursday and Friday. In his absence, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and practice-squad elevation Deneric Prince will serve as Isiah Pacheco's backups.

The Saints' Kendre Miller (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jamaal Williams should see a boost in snaps and touches behind Alvin Kamara, while the versatile Lynn Bowden and Taysom Hill could also handle a handful of rush attempts.

The Jets' Israel Abanikanda (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after only putting in a limited Friday practice this week.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Chargers' Keenan Allen (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after only putting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Allen is expected to play. If the veteran wideout were to have a setback, Los Angeles would be down to rookie Quentin Johnston as its de facto No. 1 receiver and Jalen Guyton as the No. 2 wideout.

The Saints' Chris Olave (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions but finished the week with a full practice Friday after consecutive limited sessions. As per early Sunday reports, Olave is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, rookie A.T. Perry would be set to serve as New Orleans' No. 1 receiver on paper, with Lynn Bowden, Keith Kirkwood and Marquez Callaway slotting in behind him.

The Bengals' Tee Higgins is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Jaguars after finishing the week with two full practices following a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Higgins' return should be a boost to new starting quarterback Jake Browning, who's yet to play with the fourth-year wideout since taking over for Joe Burrow (IR-wrist) during the Week 11 contest against the Ravens, and also lead to Tyler Boyd returning to his usual No. 3 role.

The Texans' Tank Dell (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos and finished the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Dell is expected to suit up. If he were to reverse course, Noah Brown (knee), who's expected to return from a two-game absence Sunday, would move into a No. 2 role.

The Cardinals' Marquise Brown (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Brown is nevertheless expected to play. If he experiences a setback, Rondale Moore would move into the de facto No. 1 receiver role versus Pittsburgh with Michael Wilson (shoulder) already ruled out for the contest.

The Saints' Rashid Shaheed (thigh) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie A.T. Perry, the versatile Lynn Bowden and Keith Kirkwood could all see additional opportunities behind top target Chris Olave (concussion), who's expected to be active versus Detroit.

The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after finishing the week with a missed practice following a limited Thursday session. As per early Sunday reports, Godwin is expected to play but will be checked out in pregame warmups first to ensure he's good to go. If he were to have a setback, rookie Trey Palmer would bump up to the No. 2 role alongside Mike Evans.

The Patriots' Demario Douglas (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence, JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to step up to the No. 2 role, while second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton may see an increase in downfield opportunities.

The Packers' Jayden Reed (chest) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. If Reed can't suit up and fellow wideout Dontayvion Wicks (knee) is sidelined as well, Malik Heath would be due to bump up to the No. 3 receiver role.

The Falcons' Mack Hollins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Hollins can't suit, KhaDarel Hodge should fill the No. 3 role versus New York.

The Cardinals' Michael Wilson (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. In the rookie's ongoing absence, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch are expected to slot into the No. 2 and No. 3 roles, respectively.

The Texans' Noah Brown (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing Friday's practice following limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, Brown is expected to return from a two-game absence versus Denver. If Brown does suit up, Robert Woods is likely to move back into a No. 4 role assuming Tank Dell (calf) is available as expected as well.

The Titans' Treylon Burks (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts but finished the week with two full practices after a limited session Wednesday. If Burks does return to action as appears increasingly likely, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore could go back to rotating No. 3 receiver snaps versus Indianapolis.

The Browns' Marquise Goodwin (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. In his absence, David Bell and James Proche could share Cleveland's No. 4 receiver duties versus Los Angeles.

The Packers' Dontayvion Wicks (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Wicks can't suit up, Malik Heath would be expected to step into his No. 4 role.

The Chiefs' Kadarius Toney is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Packers after practicing in full all week following a Week 12 absence due to an ankle injury. Toney's return should see him slot back into his No. 5 receiver role.

The Panthers' Laviska Shenault (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. His absence is likely to have little impact on both fantasy lineups and Carolina's offense, as he's seen just 22 touches in eight games.

The Cardinals' Zach Pascal (personal) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice Thursday and Friday. In his absence, Andre Baccellia is likely to move into the No. 5 receiver role.

The 49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. If McCloud can't suit up, Ronnie Bell will likely fill his No. 5 receiver role and also handle kickoff and punt returns.

The Patriots' Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing the last two practices of the week. In his absence, Jalen Reagor is expected to move into the No. 4 receiver role.

TIGHT ENDS

The Eagles' Dallas Goedert (forearm) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. If Goedert logs another absence, Grant Calcaterra (ankle) and Jack Stoll would be in line to handle tight end duties for Philadelphia, assuming Calcaterra is able to play through his questionable tag. The likes of D'Andre Swift, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith could see some extra targets as well as a result.

The Cardinals' Trey McBride (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after finishing the week with two limited practices following a missed Wednesday session. As per early Sunday reports, McBride is expected to play. If he were to reverse course and sit out, veteran Geoff Swaim would be in line to serve as Arizona's top tight end.

The Texans' Dalton Schultz (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his absence, Brevin Jordan and Eric Saubert are expected to handle tight end duties versus Denver, with Jordan the superior pass-catching option of the two.

The Panthers' Hayden Hurst (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence and the likely one for Tommy Tremble (hip), Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan will serve as Carolina's tight ends versus a depleted Tampa Bay linebacking corps.

The Panthers' Tommy Tremble (hip) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after sandwiching two absences around a limited session Thursday. In his likely absence the confirmed one for Hayden Hurst (concussion), Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan will serve as Carolina's tight ends versus a depleted Tampa Bay linebacking corps.

The Jaguars' Luke Farrell (toe) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion all week. If he's unable to play, Brenton Strange (foot) would have a chance to serve as the No. 2 tight end if he can play through his own questionable tag.

The Eagles' Grant Calcaterra (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. If Calcaterra is able to return from a one-game absence, he could be in line to serve as the top tight end for Philadelphia with Dallas Goedert (forearm) listed as doubtful.

The Packers' Josiah Deguara (hip) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Deguara can't play, Ben Sims would serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Tucker Kraft versus Kansas City.

KICKERS

The Saints' Blake Grupe (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Grupe were unable to suit up versus Detroit, Austin Seibert, who has an 80.4 percent success rate on field goals and has converted 90.3 percent of his extra-point tries across 31 games over six seasons, would be in line to serve as New Orleans' kicker.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Colts' JuJu Brents (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.

The Jaguars' Tyson Campbell (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bengals.

The Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt (quadriceps) is out for Monday night's game against the Jaguars.

The Browns' Denzel Ward (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Panthers' CJ Henderson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after a three-game absence due to a concussion.

Safeties

The Dolphins' Jevon Holland (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Panthers' Vonn Bell (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Panthers' Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Packers' Rudy Ford (biceps) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.

The Packers' Darnell Savage (calf) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.

The Saints' Marcus Maye (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Cardinals' Jalen Thompson (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals after a four-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

The Texans' Jimmie Ward is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury.

Defensive Linemen

The Saints' Cameron Jordan (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Patriots' Deatrich Wise (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Cardinals' Kevin Strong (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The 49ers' Arik Armstead (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Eagles' Fletcher Cox (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Texans' Sheldon Rankins (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Linebackers

The Buccaneers' Devin White (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Buccaneers' Lavonte David (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Lions' Alex Anzalone (hand) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Eagles' Zach Cunningham (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Packers' De'Vondre Campbell (neck) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.

The Saints' Pete Werner (oblique) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

