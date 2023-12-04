Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards and Personnel from Week 13

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.
Seahawks (35) at Cowboys (41)
Seahawks Personnel: 11 - 59% / 12 - 28%
64 Plays — 42 DBs — 6.8 aDOT — 23-of-41 for 334 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Zach Charbonnet
|63%
|15
|36%
|2
|0
|1-39-0
Seahawks (35) at Cowboys (41)
Seahawks Personnel: 11 - 59% / 12 - 28%
64 Plays — 42 DBs — 6.8 aDOT — 23-of-41 for 334 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Zach Charbonnet
|63%
|15
|36%
|2
|0
|1-39-0
|19-60-1
|7.5%
|-1.6%
|2
|RB
|DeeJay Dallas
|39%
|14
|33%
|2
|-15
|0-0-0
|1-6-0
|2.3%
|-0.5%
|3
|TE
|Noah Fant
|63%
|23
|55%
|4
|32
|3-43-0
|7.2%
|6.5%
|4
|TE
|Colby Parkinson
|42%
|13
|31%
|5.2%
|4.8%
|5
|TE
|Will Dissly
|39%
|8
|19%
|2
|14
|0-0-0
|3.9%
|1.5%
|6
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|91%
|37
|88%
|8
|99
|6-134-3
|22.7%
|40.5%
|7
|WR
|Tyler Lockett
|88%
|36
|86%
|8
|74
|5-47-0
|22.4%
|31.3%
|8
|WR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|66%
|29
|69%
|11
|57
|7-62-0
|17.5%
|13.1%
|9
|WR
|Jake Bobo
|11%
|5
|12%
|1
|-2
|1-9-0
|4.9%
|4.6%
- With RB Kenneth Walker (oblique) missing his second straight game, Zach Charbonnet again dominated Seattle's backfield work, taking 76% of snaps through three quarters but then exiting due to a knee bruise midway through the fourth.
- Charbonnet took 91% of snaps on first/second down before the fourth quarter, while DeeJay Dallas essentially only played in clear passing situations.
- Charbonnet overcame a slow start with a one-yard TD in the second quarter and 68 total yards in the third (including a 39-yard gain on his lone reception).
- WR DK Metcalf beat DaRon Bland for a 73-yard, catch-and-run TD on Seattle's opening drive, then added two scores from inside the 5-yard line later in the game to ultimately double his season total for touchdowns (he's now at 49-812-6 in 11 games, with 73.8 ypg being easily his best mark since 2020).
- I traded Metcalf in a dynasty league last week for a 2024 first-round pick and 2026 second-round pick. This continues a phenomenal streak of everyone I've traded away this year having a huge game the following week (Tank Dell, Jahan Dotson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba). At least in the other cases I was making deals for guys like A.J. Brown and Jaylen Waddle. In this case I'll have to wait years for any pay-off, and may have cost myself a playoff spot in the process.
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the Seahawks with 11 targets and seven catches but still fell behind Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for route share — 69%.
- JSN nearly had a 30-yard TD catch on a play where he drew a DPI in the end zone at the end of the second quarter. It was overturned on review, and Metcalf scored a one-yard TD shortly thereafter.
- Lockett, meanwhile, had a brutal drop in the second half on what would've been a gain of 20-plus yards. He also saw one of his targets intercepted by Bland, and arguably could've prevented it if he'd done a better job boxing out the defender or coming back for the ball. Lockett simply hasn't been as good this year, which makes sense given that he's 31. He's still searching for his first 100-yard outing of the season.
- TE Noah Fant had one of his better games, even with a short TD called off due to Dallas taking a timeout right before the snap. He made a great catch for a 25-yard gain in the second half, and his snap/route shares remain in the 55-60 percent range. He still hasn't scored this season, after having either three or four TDs in each of his first four NFL campaigns.
Cowboys Personnel: 11 - 71% / 12 - 8%
79 Plays — 45 DBs — 6.6 aDOT — 29-of-41 for 299 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|76%
|31
|69%
|4
|-3
|3-15-0
|20-68-1
|11.8%
|-0.3%
|2
|RB
|Rico Dowdle
|19%
|7
|16%
|1
|1
|1-7-0
|5-15-0
|2.8%
|-0.8%
|3
|FB
|Hunter Luepke
|10%
|1
|2%
|0.7%
|0.0%
|4
|TE
|Jake Ferguson
|76%
|33
|73%
|8
|37
|6-77-1
|15.6%
|12.0%
|5
|TE
|Luke Schoonmaker
|27%
|10
|22%
|1
|7
|1-12-0
|3.3%
|2.6%
|6
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|94%
|44
|98%
|17
|148
|12-116-1
|2-30-0
|28.5%
|36.9%
|7
|WR
|Brandin Cooks
|91%
|43
|96%
|4
|42
|4-45-1
|12.0%
|18.2%
|8
|WR
|Michael Gallup
|46%
|20
|44%
|1
|11
|0-0-0
|11.1%
|14.9%
|9
|WR
|Jalen Tolbert
|35%
|17
|38%
|1
|17
|1-17-0
|6.8%
|11.1%
|10
|WR
|KaVontae Turpin
|16%
|7
|16%
|3
|4
|1-10-0
|3.8%
|4.3%
- This game showed us the snap/route upside for Dallas starters after three consecutive weeks of blowouts having a significant impact.
- WRs CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks both were above 90% snap share, with RB Tony Pollard and TE Jake Ferguson a bit lower at 76%.
- Lamb had his first huge game in a few weeks, though he had a costly fourth-down drop late in the third quarter. He bounced back in the fourth quarter with three catches for 23 yards and an end-around run for 24 yards, plus he drew a 35-yard DP penalty on CB Riq Woolen.
- WRs Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert again split the No. 3 WR role, with Gallup at 44% route share and Tolbert at 38%. They combined for two targets, and the lone catch was a 17-yarder from Tolbert.
- No. 5 WR Kavontae Turpin actually saw more targets (three) on just seven routes.
- Cooks has scored all five of his TDs this year in the past seven games, averaging 4.0 catches for 60.6 yards on 4.7 targets in that stretch.
- The volume still isn't there, really, but he's running a tun of routes and has been very efficient with the targets he's seen (12.9 YPT over the past seven games, after 3.8 YPT in his first four appearances of the season).
Stock ⬆️: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stock ⬇️: WR Tyler Lockett
Seahawks Injuries 🚑: RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) / LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle)
Falcons (13) at Jets (8)
Falcons Personnel: 11 - 16% / 12 - 27% / 21 - 36% / 22 - 11% / 13 - 11%
64 Plays — 30 DBs — 10.2 aDOT — 12-of-27 for 121 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|75%
|22
|73%
|5
|6
|3-26-0
|18-53-0
|15.4%
|0.7%
|2
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|31%
|8
|27%
|2
|4
|1-6-0
|5-11-0
|2.0%
|0.1%
|3
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|17%
|2
|7%
|8-26-0
|4.8%
|-0.2%
|4
|FB
|Keith Smith
|23%
|3
|10%
|0.9%
|0.5%
|5
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|64%
|27
|90%
|8
|104
|4-51-0
|19.4%
|25.3%
|6
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|38%
|15
|50%
|3
|13
|2-10-0
|13.7%
|10.5%
|7
|TE
|MyCole Pruitt
|30%
|3
|10%
|1
|26
|1-20-1
|2.3%
|2.0%
|8
|TE
|Parker Hesse
|28%
|1
|3%
|0.0%
|9
|WR
|Drake London
|86%
|29
|97%
|5
|93
|1-8-0
|20.8%
|27.1%
|10
|WR
|Van Jefferson
|52%
|17
|57%
|3.80%
|8.40%
|11
|WR
|KhaDarel Hodge
|31%
|7
|23%
|1
|8
|0-0-0
|4.6%
|8.3%
|12
|WR
|Scott Miller
|25%
|4
|13%
|2.8%
|2.6%
- TE Kyle Pitts handled season-high 90% route share and led the Falcons with eight targets, though his snap share (64%) was in the same range as in recent weeks (50-70%).
- RB Bijan Robinson took 75% of snaps and 23 of the 38 RB opportunities (61%), up from 62% and 55%, respectively, the week before.
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson took more snaps than Tyler Allgeier for the first time this season, though Allgeier had three more carries and two more touches.
- TE Jonnu Smith rebounded some to 50% snap share, after 29% the week before, but he's still nowhere near his pre-Week 10 role and has only three catches for 11 yards on six targets over the past three games.
- WR Van Jefferson wasn't targeted but ran more routes than all of the team's other non-London WRs combined.
Jets Personnel: 11 - 63% / 12 - 22%
67 Plays — 42 DBs — 8.7 aDOT — 19-of-38 for 214 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Breece Hall
|67%
|25
|60%
|8
|-13
|6-29-0
|13-16-0
|14.7%
|-1.1%
|2
|RB
|Dalvin Cook
|27%
|4
|10%
|2
|6
|1-11-0
|9-35-0
|4.7%
|-0.8%
|3
|FB
|Nick Bawden
|13%
|3
|7%
|0.5%
|-0.1%
|4
|TE
|Tyler Conklin
|73%
|25
|60%
|9
|110
|3-35-0
|15.2%
|15.6%
|5
|TE
|Jeremy Ruckert
|42%
|13
|31%
|3
|29
|1-12-0
|4.4%
|3.8%
|6
|TE
|C.J. Uzomah
|3%
|0
|0%
|3.1%
|2.2%
|7
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|100%
|42
|100%
|7
|93
|3-50-0
|31.0%
|47.5%
|8
|WR
|Xavier Gipson
|70%
|30
|71%
|6
|76
|5-77-0
|1-1-0
|4.4%
|6.6%
|9
|WR
|Jason Brownlee
|51%
|18
|43%
|0.5%
|0.4%
|10
|WR
|Allen Lazard
|46%
|22
|52%
|1
|12
|0-0-0
|10.9%
|18.2%
- RB Breece Hall again needed cheap PPR points to get by, while Dalvin Cook had more luck picking up yards on the ground but also lost a fumble. The split remains heavily in Hall's favor, especially in terms of routes/targets.
- WR Allen Lazard was active after a healthy scratch the week before -- it was Randall Cobb's turn this week -- but Lazard played only 16% of snaps before halftime.
- WR Jason Brownlee was in a near-every-down role for the second straight week, but he suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter and missed the fourth quarter, after playing 81% of snaps before halftime.
- Lazard got 22 of his 32 snaps in the fourth quarter with Brownlee unavailable.
- No. 3 WR Xavier Gipson was the only Jet with more than 50 total yards. It was his fifth straight game playing more than half the snaps but his first with more than two catches or three targets.
- TE Jeremy Ruckert remains way ahead of well-paid C.J. Uzomah for the No. 2 WR role.
- QB Tim Boyle was benched in the fourth quarter for Trevor Siemian, who completed five of 13 passes for 66 yards and fumbled three times (losing one).
- This loss ends whatever slim hope existed of Aaron Rodgers returning from his Achilles injury this year. Garrett Wilson's fantasy managers shouldn't have been counting on that anyway, and now know they're stuck with absolutely brutal QB play through the playoffs.
Stock ⬆️: TE Kyle Pitts
Stock ⬇️: WR Garrett Wilson
Falcons Injuries 🚑: CB A.J. Terrell (concussion) / OT Kaleb McGary (knee)
Jets Injuries 🚑: WR Jason Brownlee (ankle) / TE C.J. Uzomah (knee) / DT Perrion Winfrey (ankle)
Cardinals (24) at Steelers (10)
Cardinals Personnel: 11 - 43% / 12 - 32% / 13 - 24%
63 Plays — 25 DBs — 7.3 aDOT — 13-of-23 for 145 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|James Conner
|76%
|14
|56%
|2
|9
|0-0-0
|25-105-2
|5.0%
|-0.5%
|2
|RB
|Michael Carter
|21%
|4
|16%
|4-25-0
|1.00%
|0.10%
|3
|RB
|Emari Demercado
|2%
|0
|0%
|4.0%
|0.6%
|4
|TE
|Trey McBride
|95%
|23
|92%
|9
|48
|8-89-1
|18.3%
|15.3%
|5
|TE
|Geoff Swaim
|52%
|5
|20%
|2
|6
|2-10-0
|2.5%
|1.1%
|6
|TE
|Elijah Higgins
|32%
|6
|24%
|2
|10
|1-21-0
|2.0%
|1.7%
|7
|WR
|Greg Dortch
|70%
|22
|88%
|3
|28
|1-19-0
|5.4%
|6.8%
|8
|WR
|Marquise Brown
|54%
|19
|76%
|3
|24
|0-0-0
|25.0%
|38.6%
|9
|WR
|Rondale Moore
|52%
|17
|68%
|2
|44
|1-6-0
|11.6%
|8.0%
|10
|WR
|Andre Baccellia
|44%
|6
|24%
|0.0%
- RB James Conner dominated Arizona's backfield work to the same extent we saw last season and at the beginning of this year. The snap share (76%) was his largest since Week 1, and the 100-yard performance his first since Week 2.
- Related: RB Emari Demercado suffered a neck injury after two snaps and missed the rest of the game. He was checked for a concussion but seems to have avoided one.
- Conner accounted for 27 of the 31 RB opportunities.
- WR Marquise Brown played through a heel injury again, but this time he wasn't able to see it through despite playing each and every one of Arizona's 33 snaps in the first half.
- Brown aggravated his injury in the third quarter and didn't play in the fourth.
- TE Trey McBride, on the other hand, had no issues with the groin injury that impacted his practice participation last week.
- McBride played 95% of snaps and led the Cardinals in routes, targets and receiving yards, also scoring a TD. With Zach Ertz now out of the picture, McBride is locked in as a strong TE1 once the Cardinals return from their Week 14 bye.
- WR Greg Dortch led the receivers in routes but was targeted only three times, and he may drop back to the No. 4 role after a bye if Brown (heel) and Michael Wilson (shoulder) are healthy.
Steelers Personnel: 11 - 57% / 12 - 29% / 13 - 12%
58 Plays — 27 DBs — 8.6 aDOT — 18-of-27 for 187 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Najee Harris
|59%
|12
|44%
|3
|9
|2-14-0
|16-63-0
|8.4%
|0.5%
|2
|RB
|Jaylen Warren
|41%
|8
|30%
|3
|-16
|1--4-0
|9-59-0
|13.4%
|-4.1%
|3
|TE
|Pat Freiermuth
|60%
|19
|70%
|5
|37
|3-29-0
|8.4%
|8.2%
|4
|TE
|Darnell Washington
|57%
|4
|15%
|2.0%
|0.4%
|5
|TE
|Connor Heyward
|31%
|9
|33%
|2
|28
|0-0-0
|8.4%
|6.7%
|6
|WR
|George Pickens
|81%
|24
|89%
|5
|75
|4-86-0
|21.8%
|38.9%
|7
|WR
|Diontae Johnson
|74%
|21
|78%
|5
|72
|4-33-1
|16.8%
|26.8%
|8
|WR
|Allen Robinson
|53%
|17
|63%
|3
|17
|3-19-0
|10.6%
|10.0%
|9
|WR
|Miles Boykin
|19%
|3
|11%
|0.8%
|0.6%
|10
|WR
|Calvin Austin
|16%
|6
|22%
|1
|11
|1-10-0
|7.8%
|11.8%
- QB Kenny Pickett suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and underwent surgery Monday morning. That sounds like it has the potential to be season-ending, but the Steelers apparently aren't making that assumption and won't even put Pickett on injured reserve (which would rule him out through Week 17) for now.
- Mitch Trubisky completed 11 of 17 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown without any sacks or interceptions, but he lost a fumble on a botched snap and didn't produce any points until a garbage-time TD pass to Diontae Johnson on the final drive.
- Target shares from Trubisky in 2022: Johnson - 31%, Muth - 18%, Pickens - 15%
- TE Pat Freiermuth came crashing back to Earth, though his 70% snap share was actually slightly larger than in his 120-yard game the week before.
- RB Najee Harris took his largest share of the backfield split since October, with 59% of the snaps and 19 of 31 opportunities (61%).
Stock ⬆️: RB James Conner / TE Trey McBride + QB Mitch Trubisky
Stock ⬇️: RB Jaylen Warren
Cardinals Injuries 🚑: WR Marquise Brown (heel) / RB Emari Demercado (neck)
Steelers Injuries 🚑: QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) / G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) / LB Elandon Roberts (groin)
Colts (31) at Titans (28) — OT
Colts Personnel: 11 - 78% / 12 - 18%
68 Plays — 45 DBs — 8.3 aDOT — 26-of-42 for 312 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Zack Moss
|94%
|29
|64%
|3
|-2
|2-6-0
|19-51-0
|6.5%
|-0.2%
|2
|RB
|Tyler Goodson
|4%
|2
|4%
|2
|-7
|2-11-0
|0.5%
|-0.2%
|3
|RB
|Trey Sermon
|1%
|1
|2%
|1
|3
|0-0-0
|1.0%
|0.1%
|4
|TE
|Drew Ogletree
|38%
|11
|24%
|1
|1
|0-0-0
|4.5%
|7.2%
|5
|TE
|Kylen Granson
|35%
|12
|27%
|3
|50
|3-72-0
|1-2-0
|8.4%
|9.0%
|6
|TE
|Mo Alie-Cox
|34%
|8
|18%
|2.5%
|3.4%
|7
|TE
|Will Mallory
|19%
|12
|27%
|4
|27
|2-4-0
|3.7%
|4.0%
|8
|WR
|Alec Pierce
|99%
|45
|100%
|6
|146
|3-100-1
|11.2%
|22.4%
|9
|WR
|Michael Pittman
|96%
|43
|96%
|16
|116
|11-105-1
|31.5%
|34.0%
|10
|WR
|Josh Downs
|66%
|35
|78%
|5
|6
|3-14-0
|19.4%
|17.9%
- RB Zack Moss took 94% of snaps with Jonathan Taylor (thumb) missing the first of multiple games, but Moss managed only 57 yards from 21 touches.
- WR Michael Pittman overcame a slow start to toss up 11-105-1, with Alec Pierce (3-100-1) also having by far his best fantasy game of the season.
- Pierce had a 36-yard TD on Indy's opening drive and a 55-yard catch to set up Pittman's game-winning, four-yard TD on the OT drive.
- TE was a four-way time share, with each guy landing between 19-38% snap share and 18-27% route share. Drew Ogletree's return from a foot injury put an end to any progress rookie Will Mallory had been making, and it was Kylen Granson who made the big plays (gains of 46 and 25 yards).
Titans Personnel: 11 - 56% / 12 - 28%
81 Plays — 39 DBs — 9.3 aDOT — 16-of-33 for 224 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 6 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Tyjae Spears
|65%
|25
|64%
|6
|-22
|4-13-0
|16-75-0
|13.5%
|-0.9%
|2
|RB
|Derrick Henry
|41%
|6
|15%
|2
|2
|1-18-0
|21-102-2
|8.2%
|-2.8%
|3
|TE
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|58%
|24
|62%
|6
|62
|3-62-0
|1-2-0
|15.9%
|12.8%
|4
|TE
|Trevon Wesco
|55%
|4
|10%
|1
|2
|0-0-0
|0.9%
|0.5%
|5
|TE
|Josh Whyle
|28%
|9
|23%
|2
|14
|1-16-0
|4.4%
|4.3%
|6
|WR
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|85%
|35
|90%
|3
|44
|1-28-0
|11.5%
|14.2%
|7
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|78%
|36
|92%
|12
|199
|5-75-1
|1-4-0
|27.9%
|43.5%
|8
|WR
|Chris Moore
|68%
|25
|64%
|1
|6
|1-12-0
|6.2%
|12.2%
|9
|WR
|Treylon Burks
|11%
|5
|13%
|5.3%
|10.2%
- RB Derrick Henry was checked for a concussion in the fourth quarter and missed OT. He had a huge first half, with 18 touches for 107 yards and two TDs on 63% of snaps.
- RB Tyjae Spears played 94% of snaps between the fourth quarter and overtime, finishing with new highs for carries, rushing yards and total yards.
- Henry IS NOT in concussion protocol, apparently. So he should be fine for MNF against the Dolphins in Week 14.
- WR Treylon Burks barely played after missing a month in concussion protocol. He was a distant No. 4 among the wide receivers, with only 13% route share while No. 3 Chris Moore took 64%.
- Rookie TE Josh Whyle missed overtime with a knee injury, which contributed to blocking tight end Trevon Wesco taking nine of the 12 snaps (Chigoziem Okonkwo took six of 12).
- Missed time for Whyle could still help Okonkwo some, as the rookie had been taking routes from the second-year pro in recent weeks.
- WRs Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore combined for four targets on 60 routes, while DeAndre Hopkins got 12 on 36.
Stock ⬆️: RB Zack Moss
Stock ⬇️: WR Treylon Burks
Titans Injuries 🚑: RB Derrick Henry (concussion) / TE Josh Whyle (knee) / DT Jeffery Simmons (knee)
Broncos (17) at Texans (22)
Broncos Personnel: 11 - 47% / 12 - 36%
59 Plays — 29 DBs — 13.6 aDOT — 15-of-26 for 186 yards — 1 TD, 3 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Javonte Williams
|66%
|15
|52%
|3
|3
|3-24-0
|13-46-0
|11.6%
|-2.8%
|2
|RB
|Samaje Perine
|19%
|7
|24%
|2
|-3
|2-5-0
|1-1-0
|12.3%
|0.1%
|3
|RB
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|15%
|5
|17%
|2
|-13
|2-6-0
|4-15-0
|7.2%
|-4.6%
|4
|FB
|Michael Burton
|14%
|1
|3%
|1-4-0
|0.3%
|0.1%
|5
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|63%
|12
|41%
|2
|16
|1-6-0
|7.9%
|7.6%
|6
|TE
|Chris Manhertz
|42%
|3
|10%
|1.3%
|0.8%
|7
|TE
|Lucas Krull
|37%
|16
|55%
|1
|15
|0-0-0
|0.6%
|0.5%
|8
|WR
|Courtland Sutton
|85%
|27
|93%
|7
|219
|2-77-1
|23.6%
|42.1%
|9
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|69%
|23
|79%
|4
|39
|3-51-0
|17.9%
|28.1%
|10
|WR
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|41%
|13
|45%
|1
|2
|1-12-0
|2.8%
|3.5%
|11
|WR
|Marvin Mims
|31%
|13
|45%
|2
|47
|1-5-0
|1-8-0
|7.2%
|16.3%
- RB Jaleel McLaughlin regained his small role after ceding most of his usual snaps to Samaje Perine the week before.
- Javonte Williams continues to lead the way, and his snap shares the past two weeks (66%, 71%) have been his two largest of the season.
- WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey ran as many routes as Marvin Mims, though some of those came from Jerry Jeudy's pile rather than the usual allotment for the rookie. Everyone in this passing game besides Courtland Sutton remains useless for fantasy, and even he was headed for a dud until a long-distance TD saved him.
-
Texans Personnel: 11 - 59% / 12 - 0% / 21 - 38%
63 Plays — 33 DBs — 11.4 aDOT — 17-of-28 for 292 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 5 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Devin Singletary
|44%
|12
|36%
|1
|2
|1-4-0
|8-36-0
|5.8%
|-0.4%
|2
|RB
|Dameon Pierce
|38%
|6
|18%
|15-41-1
|3.3%
|0.1%
|3
|RB
|Dare Ogunbowale
|17%
|6
|18%
|1
|10
|1-14-0
|1-1-0
|0.3%
|0.3%
|4
|FB
|Andrew Beck
|41%
|10
|30%
|2
|7
|1-5-0
|1.8%
|0.5%
|5
|TE
|Brevin Jordan
|75%
|22
|67%
|4
|28
|3-64-0
|2.8%
|1.7%
|6
|TE
|Eric Saubert
|29%
|5
|15%
|1
|3
|1-5-0
|0.3%
|0.1%
|7
|WR
|Nico Collins
|84%
|28
|85%
|12
|168
|9-191-1
|21.4%
|25.9%
|8
|WR
|Noah Brown
|79%
|29
|88%
|2
|36
|0-0-0
|7.5%
|8.8%
|9
|WR
|Robert Woods
|44%
|15
|45%
|14.3%
|15.6%
|10
|WR
|John Metchie
|33%
|12
|36%
|3
|41
|1-9-0
|4.0%
|3.5%
|11
|WR
|Tank Dell
|14%
|3
|9%
|18.8%
|28.3%
- WR Tank Dell will miss the rest of the season after suffering a fractured fibula in the first quarter Sunday.
- After the first quarter, Noah Brown got 87% of snaps, Nico Collins took 76%, Robert Woods got 52% and John Metchie played 50%.
- Collins produced 191 yards on 28 routes, while the other three guys combined for five yards and five targets on 56 routes.
- Still, Brown in particular may eventually benefit from Dell's absence. The rookie had been gobbling up targets at every level of the field over the past month, and scoring TDs on the regular.
- RB Dameon Pierce got nearly twice as many carries as Devin Singletary, including a short TD.
- Singletary's run as a solid fantasy starter thus appears over, especially after Dare Ogunbowale got a bunch of the work in obvious passing situations.
- Singletary plummeted to 44% snap share and nine touches for 40 yards.
- TE Brevin Jordan got 75% of snaps and 67% route share in Houston's first game of the year without Dalton Schultz (hamstring). Jordan put up 3-64-0 on four targets and easily finished third on the team in routes.
Stock ⬆️: WRs Nico Collins & Noah Brown / RB Dameon Pierce
Stock ⬇️: RB Devin Singletary
Texans Injuries 🚑: WR Tank Dell (fractured fibula)
Dolphins (45) at Commanders (15)
Dolphins Personnel: 11 - 46% / 12 - 7% / 21 - 39%
59 Plays — 25 DBs — 8.3 aDOT — 19-of-25 for 283 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|De'Von Achane
|59%
|16
|64%
|4
|6
|3-30-0
|17-73-2
|4.1%
|-0.6%
|2
|RB
|Raheem Mostert
|39%
|9
|36%
|1
|-4
|1-8-0
|11-43-1
|7.2%
|-0.4%
|3
|RB
|Jeff Wilson
|8%
|4-11-0
|2.6%
|0.4%
|4
|FB
|Alec Ingold
|34%
|5
|20%
|1
|-3
|1--3-0
|2.8%
|0.8%
|5
|TE
|Durham Smythe
|66%
|14
|56%
|6.4%
|4.9%
|6
|TE
|Julian Hill
|32%
|4
|16%
|2
|7
|2-23-0
|1.5%
|0.8%
|7
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|61%
|21
|84%
|8
|90
|5-52-0
|21.2%
|27.5%
|8
|WR
|Cedrick Wilson
|56%
|8
|32%
|4.9%
|8.2%
|9
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|49%
|18
|72%
|7
|104
|5-157-2
|2--4-0
|32.5%
|44.2%
|10
|WR
|Braxton Berrios
|41%
|15
|60%
|6.6%
|6.9%
|11
|WR
|River Cracraft
|39%
|4
|16%
|2
|7
|2-16-0
|2.6%
|2.9%
- RB Raheem Mostert took 63% of snaps in the first half, with 10 touches for 43 yards and a TD.
- De'Von Achane played 43%, but with only four touches for 10 yards.
- In the second half, Achane took 77% of snaps and 16 touches for 93 yards and two TDs, while Mostert barely played (four snaps, two touches).
- That's not dissimilar to what we saw earlier this year; Mostert being the lead back in competitive situations but then disappearing in favor of a heavy dose of Achane once the outcome isn't really in question anymore.
- WR Jaylen Waddle got 77% of snaps before the fourth quarter, and Tyreek Hill took 70%. Neither played much in the fourth quarter.
- Kudos to Mike McDaniel for actually pulling his starters once the impact of the injury risk outweighs the losing risk. Other coaches remove key players from blowouts, but later than they should. Once your win probability is above 99%, it's not worth it to have guys like Hill out there even if it's technically possible to blow a 23-point lead in the final 10 minutes.
Commanders Personnel: 11 - 80% / 12 - 17%
54 Plays — 26 DBs — 7.8 aDOT — 12-of-23 for 127 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Antonio Gibson
|56%
|14
|54%
|5
|11
|4-37-0
|10-35-0
|9.1%
|0.1%
|2
|RB
|Chris Rodriguez
|24%
|4
|15%
|7-29-0
|0.2%
|-0.1%
|3
|RB
|Brian Robinson
|22%
|3
|12%
|7-53-0
|7.5%
|-1.3%
|4
|TE
|Logan Thomas
|61%
|16
|62%
|1
|10
|0-0-0
|13.1%
|11.6%
|5
|TE
|John Bates
|46%
|5
|19%
|1
|4
|0-0-0
|4.2%
|3.4%
|6
|TE
|Cole Turner
|15%
|4
|15%
|1
|0
|1-2-0
|3.1%
|3.3%
|7
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|83%
|23
|88%
|3
|50
|0-0-0
|20.8%
|30.6%
|8
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|81%
|25
|96%
|5
|29
|2-23-0
|15.4%
|19.7%
|9
|WR
|Curtis Samuel
|59%
|19
|73%
|5
|71
|4-65-0
|14.1%
|13.5%
|10
|WR
|Byron Pringle
|30%
|4
|15%
|3.7%
|6.5%
|11
|WR
|Dyami Brown
|20%
|1
|4%
|1
|-1
|1-0-0
|4.6%
|9.5%
- RB Brian Robinson missed the entire second half after injuring his hamstring.
- Antonio Gibson took 57% of snaps post-halftime, with Chris Rodriguez getting 43%.
- Rodriguez got the final four carries of the game. Before that, Gibson had a 14-3 touch advantage over the rookie.
- Antonio Gibson took 57% of snaps post-halftime, with Chris Rodriguez getting 43%.
- WR Curtis Samuel led the Commanders in receiving for a second straight week, and was one of three players tied for the team lead with five targets. He's still just the No. 3 WR in terms of playing time, with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson remaining in full-time roles.
- This was Sam Howell's third straight game with a pick-six. And while two rushing TDs meant he got the job done for fantasy managers, he enters a Week 14 bye having finished three straight games with at least one INT, three sacks and less than 7.0 YPA.
- Howell leads the NFL in completions, pass attempts, interceptions and sacks.
Stock ⬆️: RBs Antonio Gibson & Chris Rodriguez
Stock ⬇️: QB Sam Howell
Dolphins Injuries 🚑: LB Jerome Baker (knee) / OTs Terron Armstead (ankle) & Robert Hunt (hamstring)
Commanders Injuries 🚑: RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) / DT John Ridgeway (shin)
Chargers (6) at Patriots (0)
Chargers Personnel: 11 - 57% / 12 - 34%
61 Plays — 37 DBs — 7.2 aDOT — 22-of-37 for 212 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Austin Ekeler
|57%
|16
|43%
|3
|-11
|2-9-0
|14-18-0
|11.0%
|-1.8%
|2
|RB
|Joshua Kelley
|43%
|15
|41%
|3
|-8
|2-9-0
|6-16-0
|2.6%
|0.0%
|3
|TE
|Gerald Everett
|64%
|20
|54%
|5
|20
|4-44-0
|8.4%
|4.4%
|4
|TE
|Donald Parham
|62%
|19
|51%
|4
|42
|2-12-0
|7.7%
|8.3%
|5
|TE
|Stone Smartt
|13%
|4
|11%
|1
|5
|0-0-0
|2.8%
|3.9%
|6
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|89%
|36
|97%
|9
|104
|5-58-0
|32.3%
|38.4%
|7
|WR
|Quentin Johnston
|77%
|29
|78%
|7
|57
|5-52-0
|10.3%
|15.4%
|8
|WR
|Jalen Guyton
|62%
|27
|73%
|3
|27
|1-5-0
|3.7%
|5.7%
|9
|WR
|Alex Erickson
|13%
|5
|14%
|1
|22
|1-23-0
|1.2%
|2.8%
- Keenan Allen handled his usual workload, missing out on just one route, while playing through a quad injury.
- Quentin Johnston and Jalen Guyton also topped 70% route share, while TEs Gerald Everett and Donald Parham both landed in the 50s.
- RB Austin Ekeler remains ineffective, and in this one he dipped to 57% of snaps and 17 of 26 RB opportunities despite it being a close game.
- Joshua Kelley played just one fewer snap than Ekeler in the second half (16-15).
Patriots Personnel: 11 - 65% / 12 - 27%
62 Plays — 30 DBs — 11.0 aDOT — 13-of-25 for 141 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 5 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott
|69%
|18
|60%
|5
|1
|4-40-0
|17-52-0
|7.8%
|-0.9%
|2
|RB
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|26%
|4
|13%
|1
|0
|1-0-0
|9-39-0
|12.8%
|-0.7%
|3
|TE
|Hunter Henry
|74%
|23
|77%
|4
|37
|2-15-0
|12.3%
|14.6%
|4
|TE
|Pharaoh Brown
|50%
|6
|20%
|1.8%
|2.2%
|5
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|8%
|3
|10%
|8.0%
|10.2%
|6
|WR
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|92%
|29
|97%
|3
|40
|1-11-0
|10.3%
|8.8%
|7
|WR
|DeVante Parker
|85%
|25
|83%
|9
|139
|4-64-0
|9.8%
|14.2%
|8
|WR
|Tyquan Thornton
|81%
|25
|83%
|1
|39
|0-0-0
|1-39-0
|3.3%
|5.4%
|9
|WR
|Jalen Reagor
|10%
|4
|13%
|1
|9
|1-11-0
|2.5%
|5.1%
|10
|WR
|Ty Montgomery
|5%
|2
|7%
|1-2-0
|2.5%
|3.6%
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson injured his ankle late in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game.
- Ezekiel Elliott played 93% of New England's snaps after the first quarter, taking 21 touches for 92 yards.
- Stevenson had dominated the first quarter, with 84% snap share and 10 touches.
- With Demario Douglas in concussion protocol and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness) also inactive), the Patriots had each of JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton topping 80% of snaps and 80% of routes.
- Parker was the only one to see a decent number of targets, catching four of nine for 64 yards.
- TE Hunter Henry rebounded to 73% of snaps and 77% of routes, up from 68% and 43%, respectively, the previous week. His role has been all over the place this year, and with no real production since early/mid October.
- Mike Gesicki has just 15 routes and two targets the past two weeks, meanwhile, with Pharaoh Brown playing more than the former Dolphins at this point.
Stock ⬆️: RB Ezekiel Elliott
Stock ⬇️: RB Austin Ekeler
Patriots Injuries 🚑: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) / CB Shaun Wade (illness)
Lions (33) at Saints (28)
Lions Personnel: 11 - 66% / 12 - 13% / 21 - 11%
56 Plays — 26 DBs — 7.2 aDOT — 16-of-25 for 213 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|David Montgomery
|61%
|11
|42%
|2
|1
|1--1-0
|18-56-1
|3.7%
|-0.2%
|2
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|46%
|14
|54%
|2
|-12
|1--6-0
|8-60-0
|13.3%
|1.4%
|3
|RB
|Craig Reynolds
|4%
|1.2%
|-0.5%
|4
|TE
|Sam LaPorta
|80%
|19
|73%
|9
|80
|9-140-1
|21.2%
|21.9%
|5
|TE
|Brock Wright
|41%
|6
|23%
|1
|0
|1-8-0
|3.0%
|1.1%
|6
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|79%
|24
|92%
|6
|54
|2-49-1
|28.3%
|30.5%
|7
|WR
|Josh Reynolds
|75%
|22
|85%
|3
|30
|1-12-0
|10.8%
|18.2%
|8
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|59%
|17
|65%
|1
|12
|1-11-0
|1-19-1
|5.9%
|13.8%
|9
|WR
|Kalif Raymond
|23%
|4
|15%
|1-9-0
|8.4%
|9.6%
|10
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|20%
|4
|15%
|1
|17
|0-0-0
|0.5%
|1.0%
- David Montgomery got more playing time than Jahmyr Gibbs for the first time since his return from a foot injury, aided by the Lions jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the opening minutes.
- Neither back did much after Monty's early TD, however.
- WR Jameson Williams caught his lone target and had a 19-yard TD run, again landing around 60% snap/route share. Role growth this year is still possible, but I'm not betting on it after three straight weeks of essentially the same thing.
- TE Sam LaPorta was essentially the only guy here who did anything after the opening onslaught. A 9-140-1 line puts him at 64-679-6 for the season, on track for the best fantasy season by a rookie TE in my lifetime.
- He might not reach the yardage totals of Kyle Pitts (1,026) and Jeremy Shockey (894), but those guys combined for only three TDs in their rookie seasons (2021, 2002). LaPorta already has the ninth most yards ever by a rookie tight end, and in terms of PPR points he's a couple decent weeks away from surpassing everyone besides Mike Ditka (56-1,076-12 in 1961) and Keith Jackson (81-869-6 in 1988).
Saints Personnel: 11 - 54% / 12 - 12% / 6OL - 10%
67 Plays — 30 DBs — 11.0 aDOT — 19-of-29 for 267 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|58%
|16
|52%
|8
|13
|6-58-0
|14-51-2
|16.0%
|0.4%
|2
|RB
|Jamaal Williams
|34%
|10
|32%
|1
|1
|1-6-0
|5-10-0
|2.3%
|-0.2%
|3
|FB
|Adam Prentice
|13%
|2
|6%
|0.5%
|0.1%
|4
|TE
|Foster Moreau
|60%
|9
|29%
|2
|9
|2-28-0
|3.3%
|2.0%
|5
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|57%
|19
|61%
|3
|17
|0-0-0
|7.4%
|6.0%
|6
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|42%
|8
|26%
|2
|0
|2-15-0
|13-59-1
|7.7%
|5.0%
|7
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|3%
|2
|6%
|1
|9
|1-6-1
|0.7%
|0.6%
|8
|WR
|Lynn Bowden
|72%
|20
|65%
|1
|4
|1-5-0
|2--6-0
|1.2%
|1.3%
|9
|WR
|Chris Olave
|63%
|27
|87%
|8
|143
|5-119-0
|25.8%
|41.3%
|10
|WR
|A.T. Perry
|61%
|18
|58%
|3
|55
|1-30-0
|2.1%
|3.3%
|11
|WR
|Keith Kirkwood
|25%
|4
|13%
|1.6%
|2.1%
|12
|WR
|Marquez Callaway
|16%
|7
|23%
|0.0%
- QB Derek Carr left the game and entered concussion protocol after taking a huge hit with about 10 minutes left.
- Jameis Winston had a 30-yard completion to Chris Olave to set up a TD on that drive, but Winston later finished the game with three straight incompletions on what would prove to be the Saints' final chance.
- WR Chris Olave led the team with 87% route share after suffering a concussion in the previous game.
- No other saint was above 65%, and Alvin Kamara was the only other guy with more than three targets.
- Kamara's snap share (58%) was modest, but he accounted for 22 of the 28 RB opportunities en route to 109 total yards and a pair of touchdowns.
- Taysom Hill also had a short rushing TD, and a strong game overall (15 touches for 75 yards and a TD).
- WRs Lynn Bowden and A.T. Perry joined Olave to form the lead trio with Rasheed Shaheed (thigh) and Michael Thomas (IR - knee) sidelined.
- TE Juwan Johnson lost a little more work to Foster Moreau than he had the previous couple weeks, dipping to 57% snap share and 61% route share.
Stock ⬆️: QB Jameis Winston / TE Sam LaPorta
Stock ⬇️: WR A.T. Perry
Lions Injuries 🚑: C Frank Ragnow (knee)
Saints Injuries 🚑: QB Derek Carr (concussion/rib/shoulder)
Panthers (18) at Buccaneers (21)
Panthers Personnel: 11 - 88% / 12 - 12%
69 Plays — 35 DBs — 10.8 aDOT — 15-of-31 for 178 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard
|64%
|12
|34%
|25-104-2
|8.1%
|-1.5%
|2
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|33%
|10
|29%
|2
|4
|1-6-0
|8-23-0
|8.8%
|-0.8%
|3
|RB
|Raheem Blackshear
|3%
|1
|3%
|1-6-0
|1.3%
|0.2%
|4
|TE
|Ian Thomas
|67%
|15
|43%
|1
|0
|1-6-0
|1.5%
|1.0%
|5
|TE
|Stephen Sullivan
|45%
|17
|49%
|2
|27
|1-16-0
|2.5%
|3.7%
|6
|WR
|Jonathan Mingo
|97%
|33
|94%
|10
|96
|6-69-0
|16.9%
|24.2%
|7
|WR
|Adam Thielen
|90%
|32
|91%
|6
|69
|3-25-0
|26.7%
|28.5%
|8
|WR
|Mike Strachan
|45%
|17
|49%
|1
|17
|0-0-0
|0.8%
|2.7%
|9
|WR
|DJ Chark
|39%
|14
|40%
|4
|68
|3-56-0
|10.6%
|21.0%
|10
|WR
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|17%
|5
|14%
|0.3%
|0.0%
- Chuba Hubbard took 64% of snaps and 25 of 35 RB opportunities, one week after falling back to a 50-50 split with Miles Sanders. Seems like the new coach wasn't impressed by Frank Reich's attempts to make Sanders happen despite persistent struggles.
- Hubbard capitalized with 25-104-2, though he wasn't targeted on 12 routes.
- WR Jonathan Mingo had career highs for targets, catches and yards, while Adam Thielen managed only 3-25-0 on six looks.
- Mingo had 4-60-0 on six targets the week before. He now has 129 yards the past two games, after 226 yards over his first nine.
- TEs Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan shared snaps with both Hayden Hurst (head) and Tommy Tremble (groin) inactive. The two TEs combined for three targets.
- DJ Chark had one of his better receiving lines this year (not saying much) but split the No. 3 role with Mike Strachan, a recent signing.
Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 67% / 12 - 28%
58 Plays — 30 DBs — 10.3 aDOT — 14-of-29 for 202 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Rachaad White
|86%
|19
|63%
|5
|-1
|3-22-0
|20-84-1
|12.9%
|-1.4%
|2
|RB
|Chase Edmonds
|16%
|4
|13%
|1
|-4
|1-2-0
|2-7-0
|2.0%
|-0.6%
|3
|TE
|Cade Otton
|98%
|26
|87%
|12.7%
|8.8%
|4
|TE
|Payne Durham
|17%
|3
|10%
|1.5%
|1.4%
|5
|TE
|Ko Kieft
|17%
|0
|0%
|0.8%
|1.3%
|6
|WR
|Mike Evans
|84%
|26
|87%
|12
|193
|7-162-1
|26.1%
|44.6%
|7
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|84%
|27
|90%
|3
|45
|0-0-0
|1-19-1
|21.5%
|22.6%
|8
|WR
|Trey Palmer
|60%
|23
|77%
|5
|40
|2-12-0
|1-13-0
|12.2%
|14.0%
|9
|WR
|Deven Thompkins
|21%
|4
|13%
|1
|4
|1-4-0
|2-7-0
|5.6%
|4.8%
|10
|WR
|David Moore
|12%
|2
|7%
|0.3%
|0.2%
- RB Rachaad White topped 80% snap share again, taking 25 of the 28 RB opportunities en route to 106 total yards and a TD.
- TE Cade Otton wasn't targeted even once on 26 routes (87% share)
- WR Chris Godwin finally scored a touchdown... on a rush attempt. It was his second score of the season and first since October.
- WR Mike Evans is officially 10 for 10 on 1,000-yard seasons, and with a strong finish this may end up being his best fantasy campaign ever.
- He averaged more yards per game (84.3) twice, in 2018 and 2019, but finished both of those seasons with "only" eight TDs. He already has 10 this year, four shy of his career high (14 in 2021 with Tom Brady).
Stock ⬆️: RB Chuba Hubbard + WR Jonathan Mingo
Stock ⬇️: RB Miles Sanders + WR Adam Thielen
Buccaneers Injuries 🚑: LB K.J. Britt (back)
49ers (42) at Eagles (19)
49ers Personnel: 11 - 47% / 12 - 12% / 21 - 37%
57 Plays — 29 DBs — 6.0 aDOT — 19-of-27 for 314 yards — 4 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|88%
|26
|90%
|4
|31
|3-40-0
|17-93-1
|19.3%
|3.7%
|2
|RB
|Elijah Mitchell
|9%
|3-13-0
|1.9%
|-0.9%
|3
|RB
|Jordan Mason
|5%
|2-10-0
|0.6%
|0.4%
|4
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk
|39%
|9
|31%
|3.1%
|1.7%
|5
|TE
|George Kittle
|93%
|29
|100%
|6
|23
|4-68-0
|20.8%
|23.5%
|6
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|21%
|2
|7%
|0.3%
|0.0%
|7
|WR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|86%
|28
|97%
|7
|60
|5-46-1
|22.4%
|39.5%
|8
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|82%
|28
|97%
|4
|1
|4-116-2
|3-22-1
|16.5%
|14.5%
|9
|WR
|Jauan Jennings
|47%
|17
|59%
|4
|36
|3-44-1
|9.3%
|12.5%
|10
|WR
|Chris Conley
|16%
|1
|3%
|0.0%
- Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel all topped 80% snap share and 90% route share.
- They all topped 90% snap share before the fourth quarter, with McCaffrey and Kittle missing just one snap apiece prior to the final frame and Deebo missing only two.
- Samuel scored three touchdowns, including one rushing, and filled in as the kick returner with Ray-Ray McCloud (ribs) inactive.
- Elijah Mitchell got all three of his carries in the fourth quarter, though two came before it was fully garbage time.
- Jordan Mason's two carries were at the very end; he only played special teams while the game was competitive.
Eagles Personnel: 11 - 80% / 12 - 7%
69 Plays — 51 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 28-of-48 for 314 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Kenneth Gainwell
|54%
|24
|47%
|6
|8
|5-42-0
|2-5-0
|7.5%
|1.8%
|2
|RB
|D'Andre Swift
|42%
|17
|33%
|6
|-1
|2-7-0
|6-13-0
|12.0%
|-0.5%
|3
|RB
|Boston Scott
|9%
|4
|8%
|1
|10
|1-27-0
|1-2-0
|1.3%
|0.1%
|4
|TE
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|45%
|24
|47%
|1
|10
|0-0-0
|0.3%
|0.3%
|5
|TE
|Jack Stoll
|35%
|13
|25%
|1.9%
|0.4%
|6
|TE
|Grant Calcaterra
|19%
|7
|14%
|0.0%
|7
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|100%
|51
|100%
|11
|114
|9-96-1
|23.2%
|34.3%
|8
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|86%
|43
|84%
|13
|125
|8-114-0
|31.5%
|45.9%
|9
|WR
|Quez Watkins
|62%
|37
|73%
|4
|66
|3-28-0
|2.4%
|2.4%
|10
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|35%
|16
|31%
|3.7%
|5.9%
|11
|WR
|Julio Jones
|14%
|8
|16%
|2.1%
|0.9%
- The Eagles went four-wide 9 percent of the time, down from 20% the previous week.
- Quez Watkins handled 73% route share in his second game back from IR, replacing Julio Jones (16% share) as the No. 3 receiver after Jones handled the role in the previous three games.
- D'Andre Swift played 58% of snaps in the first quarter, but Kenneth Gainwell got more playing time in each subsequent quarter
- Swift took a hard hit in the fourth quarter and played just six of 23 snaps in the final frame. No injury was reported, but he was checked out by the medical staff.
- QB Jalen Hurts was checked for a concussion and cleared, ultimately missing just half a drive in the fourth quarter.
- WRs A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for 17-210-1 on 24 targets in the losing effort.
Stock ⬆️: WR Deebo Samuel / WR Quez Watkins
Stock ⬇️: WR Julio Jones
Eagles Injuries 🚑: RB D'Andre Swift (undisclosed)
Browns (19) at Rams (36)
Browns Personnel: 11 - 55% / 12 - 28%
69 Plays — 46 DBs — 12.1 aDOT — 23-of-44 for 254 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|51%
|18
|39%
|3
|13
|3-33-1
|9-19-0
|10.7%
|1.4%
|2
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|35%
|7
|15%
|1
|-4
|1-0-0
|12-48-0
|3.1%
|-0.9%
|3
|RB
|Pierre Strong
|14%
|3
|7%
|2-20-0
|1.0%
|-0.5%
|4
|TE
|David Njoku
|83%
|32
|70%
|6
|43
|2-17-0
|20.3%
|10.5%
|5
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|43%
|16
|35%
|5
|34
|5-49-1
|3.6%
|2.0%
|6
|TE
|Jordan Akins
|17%
|10
|22%
|1
|5
|1-6-0
|2.9%
|1.3%
|7
|WR
|Cedric Tillman
|93%
|43
|93%
|6
|112
|2-20-0
|4.8%
|8.0%
|8
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|72%
|36
|78%
|12
|251
|4-83-0
|20.6%
|26.7%
|9
|WR
|David Bell
|39%
|19
|41%
|2
|12
|2-12-0
|2.7%
|1.6%
|10
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|33%
|15
|33%
|5
|30
|3-34-0
|22.0%
|34.7%
- Jerome Ford got 57% of snaps and 10 of 20 RB opportunities before the fourth quarter, with Kareem Hunt at 39% and taking the other 10 chances.
- WR Amari Cooper entered concussion protocol in the second quarter and missed the second half.
- David Bell got 57% of snaps in the second half, after barely playing in the first half, though No. 2 TE Harrison Bryant was the receiving beneficiary (4-26-1 in the second half).
- Cedric Tillman put up only 2-20-0 on six targets but did lead the team with 43 routes (93%).
- Elijah Moore saw twice as many targets (12) as any other Browns player.
Rams Personnel: 11 - 98% / 12 - 2%
62 Plays — 37 DBs — 7.1 aDOT — 22-of-37 for 279 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Kyren Williams
|94%
|27
|73%
|5
|0
|3-24-0
|21-88-1
|8.9%
|0.3%
|2
|RB
|Royce Freeman
|6%
|2
|5%
|1-0-0
|0.3%
|0.1%
|3
|TE
|Tyler Higbee
|66%
|26
|70%
|4
|9
|2-35-0
|13.9%
|10.8%
|4
|TE
|Hunter Long
|34%
|7
|19%
|0.0%
|5
|WR
|Cooper Kupp
|98%
|37
|100%
|8
|22
|6-39-1
|14.9%
|17.0%
|6
|WR
|Puka Nacua
|61%
|19
|51%
|7
|96
|4-105-1
|2-34-0
|29.9%
|34.4%
|7
|WR
|Demarcus Robinson
|61%
|20
|54%
|5
|65
|4-55-1
|2.5%
|3.0%
|8
|WR
|Ben Skowronek
|39%
|17
|46%
|3
|27
|2-12-0
|2.5%
|2.5%
|9
|WR
|Tutu Atwell
|37%
|17
|46%
|2
|24
|1-9-0
|15.7%
|23.2%
- RB Kyren Williams took 94% of snaps and scored a goal-line TD late in the fourth quarter to ice it, finishing with 112 total yards and a TD on 24 touches.
- WR Puka Nacua had an interesting day, starting with a 70-yard TD on a slant in the first quarter.
- Nacua then played just one snap in the second quarter (on which he caught a pass for 20 yards) due to cramps and a rib injury, before returning to play 92% of snaps after halftime.
- Ben Skowronek subbed in for Nacua throughout the second quarter, while Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell shared the No. 3 WR role for a second straight week.
- Atwell had 77 yards the week before but only nine yards in this one, while Robinson put up 4-55-1.
Stock ⬆️: WR Elijah Moore / QB Joe Flacco
Stock ⬇️: WR Tutu Atwell / QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion)
Browns Injuries 🚑: WR Amari Cooper (concussion)
Rams Injuries 🚑: TE Tyler Higbee (concussion) / WR Puka Nacua (ribs)
Chiefs (19) at Packers (27)
Chiefs Personnel: 11 - 70% / 12 - 20%
61 Plays — 36 DBs — 8.3 aDOT — 21-of-33 for 210 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Isiah Pacheco
|69%
|18
|50%
|4
|-7
|3-13-0
|18-110-1
|8.9%
|-3.3%
|2
|RB
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|28%
|13
|36%
|2
|0
|1-8-0
|2-6-0
|2.1%
|-1.0%
|3
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|89%
|33
|92%
|5
|57
|4-81-0
|21.8%
|22.6%
|4
|TE
|Noah Gray
|34%
|6
|17%
|1
|3
|1-2-1
|6.8%
|7.0%
|5
|TE
|Blake Bell
|10%
|1.2%
|0.6%
|6
|WR
|Rashee Rice
|67%
|26
|72%
|9
|4
|8-64-0
|15.3%
|9.9%
|7
|WR
|Skyy Moore
|66%
|19
|53%
|2
|16
|1-5-0
|8.7%
|11.1%
|8
|WR
|Justin Watson
|64%
|25
|69%
|9.2%
|24.5%
|9
|WR
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|49%
|20
|56%
|5
|131
|2-25-0
|7.7%
|21.2%
|10
|WR
|Kadarius Toney
|18%
|8
|22%
|1-6-0
|7.0%
|3.0%
|11
|WR
|Richie James
|7%
|4
|11%
|2
|16
|1-12-0
|1.2%
|2.1%
- WR Rashee Rice had a season high for route share the second week in a row, going up from 66% to 72% and leading the team with nine targets.
- Nearly all of Rice's targets came near the line of scrimmage. He finished with only four air yards, and had more YAC (66) than receiving yards (64). That's not exactly a new development, as his aDOT before Sunday night was a mere 5.1... perhaps surprising if you just look at his receiving line; prior to SNF he was averaging 12.0 yards per catch and had scored on five of his 44 receptions.
- This was probably the start of Rice's YPR/YPT efficiency regressing, though he's also been seeing more routes and targets overall of late, making him a stronger fantasy play overall. Just don't be surprised if he's better for PPR leagues than standard leagues down the stretch, despite playing in a Mahomes offense.
- Justin Watson, meanwhile, ran just one fewer route but didn't see a single target.
- RB Isiah Pacheco took 78% of snaps and 22 of the 25 RB opportunities before his ejection on the final drive.
- Jerick McKinnon's absence the past two weeks has primarily benefited Pacheco, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire's role remained tiny until the end of Sunday's loss.
- TE Travis Kelce got 89% of snaps and 92% of routes. The Chiefs held him below 80% snap share in each of his first six appearances this year, but he's now reached 85% in three of the past five games.
- Kelce has logged at least 77% of snaps in five straight. Not that the reduced playing time cost him many targets earlier this year, but fantasy managers should still be glad to see it isn't really a thing anymore.
Packers Personnel: 11 - 59% / 12 - 38%
63 Plays — 38 DBs — 7.6 aDOT — 25-of-36 for 267 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|AJ Dillon
|62%
|16
|42%
|1
|-2
|1-14-0
|18-73-0
|6.3%
|-0.1%
|2
|RB
|Patrick Taylor
|32%
|14
|37%
|1
|-3
|0-0-0
|2-29-0
|3.0%
|-0.1%
|3
|RB
|James Robinson
|6%
|2
|5%
|1
|-3
|1--2-0
|1-2-0
|0.3%
|-0.1%
|4
|TE
|Tucker Kraft
|95%
|25
|66%
|6
|17
|3-37-0
|3.8%
|1.2%
|5
|TE
|Ben Sims
|30%
|7
|18%
|1
|4
|1-1-1
|1.0%
|0.1%
|6
|TE
|Henry Pearson
|14%
|5
|13%
|0.0%
|7
|WR
|Romeo Doubs
|81%
|31
|82%
|5
|79
|4-72-0
|18.7%
|26.2%
|8
|WR
|Christian Watson
|73%
|27
|71%
|9
|92
|7-71-2
|2-15-0
|13.4%
|24.3%
|9
|WR
|Jayden Reed
|48%
|20
|53%
|5
|24
|4-16-0
|16.2%
|18.9%
|10
|WR
|Dontayvion Wicks
|40%
|14
|37%
|4
|37
|3-43-0
|9.1%
|11.2%
|11
|WR
|Malik Heath
|17%
|6
|16%
|2
|21
|1-15-0
|3.0%
|3.6%
- WR Christian Watson enjoyed arguably his best game of the season, only to have it spoiled by a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter.
- Watson got 86% of snaps before the final quarter, with Romeo Doubs at 83%, Jayden Reed at 44% (playing through a chest injury) and Dontayvion Wicks at 25%.
- Watson put up 7-71-2 on a team-high nine targets, plus two carries for 15 yards. That gives him 180 total yards and three TDs over the past two weeks.
- RB AJ Dillon got 62% of snaps, up a bit from the week before, and he again dominated the RB opportunities (19 of 24) despite Patrick Taylor seeing a good chunk of playing time.
- Aaron Jones (MCL sprain) has missed two straight games and didn't practice at all the past two weeks, i.e., he may miss another.
- Reed's reduced playing time presumably was related to a chest injury that held him out of practice last Wed/Thurs, though the Packers also used more 12 personnel and less 11 personnel than usual, which may (or may not) have been related to the injury.
- TE Tucker Kraft played nearly every snap again en route to 3-37-0 on six targets. Luke Musgrave (IR - abdomen) looked like the better player, but Kraft is getting more snaps/routes than the fellow rookie did pre-injury.
- Josiah Deguara (hip) has also been inactive the past couple weeks, and his eventual return might eat into Kraft's workload, FWIW.
Stock ⬆️: WR Rashee Rice
Stock ⬇️: WR Justin Watson
Chiefs Injuries 🚑: OT Donovan Smith (neck) / S Bryan Cook (ankle) / LB Drue Tranquill (head)
Packers Injuries 🚑: WR Christian Watson (hamstring)
