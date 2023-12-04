Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards and Personnel from Week 13

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

It was a tough week for injuries at the skill positions, including two more starting QBs making early exits and a season-ender for Texans rookie sensation Tank Dell. We won't see a ton of major, strategic role changes at this point in the season, but there's nonetheless a lot to analyze following a Sunday with so many fantasy-relevant injuries.

Vocab/Index

DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts / sacks

RTs = Routes

RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route

aDOT = Average Depth of Target

AY = Air Yards

TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season

AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season

Personnel Groupings

11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR

12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR

21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR

Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).

Seahawks (35) at Cowboys (41) Seahawks (35) atCowboys (41)

Seahawks Personnel: 11 - 59% / 12 - 28% Seahawks Personnel:- 59% /- 28%

64 Plays — 42 DBs — 6.8 aDOT — 23-of-41 for 334 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack