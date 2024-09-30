Fantasy Football
Antoine Winfield headshot

Antoine Winfield Injury: DNP on Monday's estimation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 1, 2024 at 12:12pm

Winfield (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation.

Tampa Bay's short week doesn't benefit Winfield, who's missed the Buccaneers' last three games with a foot injury. The All-Pro safety will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Tuesday or Wednesday in order to suit up for Thursday night's Week 5 matchup against the Falcons. If Winfield is held out for the fourth consecutive contest, expect Christian Izien to see more work as the team's top free safety.

Antoine Winfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
