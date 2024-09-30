Antoine Winfield Injury: DNP on Monday's estimation

Winfield (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation.

Tampa Bay's short week doesn't benefit Winfield, who's missed the Buccaneers' last three games with a foot injury. The All-Pro safety will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Tuesday or Wednesday in order to suit up for Thursday night's Week 5 matchup against the Falcons. If Winfield is held out for the fourth consecutive contest, expect Christian Izien to see more work as the team's top free safety.