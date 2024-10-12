Antoine Winfield Injury: Expected to return in Week 6

Winfield (foot) is likely to suit up Sunday versus New Orleans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Winfield hasn't played since Week 1, as a sprained foot has kept him out of action the past four weeks. However, the talented safety appears set to return Sunday following a trio of limited practices during Week 6 prep. Winfield and the Bucs will be facing off against Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler, who is being called upon for his first NFL action due to Derek Carr being sidelined with an oblique injury.