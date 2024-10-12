Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Antoine Winfield headshot

Antoine Winfield Injury: Expected to return in Week 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 12, 2024

Winfield (foot) is likely to suit up Sunday versus New Orleans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Winfield hasn't played since Week 1, as a sprained foot has kept him out of action the past four weeks. However, the talented safety appears set to return Sunday following a trio of limited practices during Week 6 prep. Winfield and the Bucs will be facing off against Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler, who is being called upon for his first NFL action due to Derek Carr being sidelined with an oblique injury.

Antoine Winfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News