Antoine Winfield Injury: Lengthy absence ahead

Head coach Todd Bowles stated Monday that Winfield will miss several weeks after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Raiders, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Winfield was set to undergo an MRI on Monday, but it's unclear if this diagnosis came before or after the imaging. Any extended absence for the veteran safety would be a significant blow to Tampa Bay's secondary during the final stretch of the season, as they work to try and win their division and secure a playoff spot.