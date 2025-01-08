Antoine Winfield Injury: Likely returning to practice soon

Coach Todd Bowles said that Winfield (knee) would have been a full participant at practice Wednesday had Tampa Bay not held a walk-through instead, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Winfield missed the last four games of the regular season with a knee issue, but his coach's comments suggest he has a good chance to come back for the first round of the playoffs. His status will be more clear after the Buccaneers release their second official practice report of the week Thursday.