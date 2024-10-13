Antoine Winfield News: Back in action in Week 6

Winfield (foot) is listed as active Sunday in New Orleans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Winfield has been sidelined since Week 1 due to a sprained foot, but after managing limited sessions Wednesday through Friday and entering the weekend as questionable, he'll be back in the lineup along with fellow starting safety Jordan Whitehead (groin). In 60 career contests, Winfield has averaged 6.5 tackles per game, tallied 15.0 sacks and recorded seven interceptions, making him an IDP stalwart in the Buccaneers defense.