Antonio Gibson News: Bottled up in lead role

Gibson rushed 13 times for 19 yards and caught three of four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Texans.

Gibson got 13 of the 17 carries by Patriots running backs prior to the final drive in Rhamondre Stevenson's (foot) absence, but the Texans weren't scared at all of rookie quarterback Drake Maye's arm in Maye's first NFL start and focused on shutting down the Gibson-led running game. That approach limited Gibson to a pitiful 1.5 yards per carry and could serve as a blueprint for Jacksonville's defense in Week 7, though the 1-5 Jaguars are unlikely to execute nearly as well when they face the Patriots in London. If Stevenson sits again, Gibson would have a nice opportunity to bounce back as the lead back against a Jacksonville defense that's surrendering 29.7 points per game.