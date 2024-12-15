Antonio Gibson News: Gains 64 yards on nine touches
Gibson had seven carries for 33 yards and two receptions (on as many targets) for 31 yards in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Cardinals.
Gibson followed up his first touchdown of the season with a well-rounded effort behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson (13-69-0). The 26-year-old Gibson is averaging 4.7 yards with the Patriots this season, a mark he hadn't sniffed since his impressive rookie campaign with Washington in 2020. Gibson can provide niche value for those in deep PPR formats for Week 16 against Buffalo.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now