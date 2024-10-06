Antonio Gibson News: Headed for Week 5 start

Gibson is slated to draw the start at running back for the Patriots on Sunday against the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Rhamondre Stevenson, who signed a four-year, $36 million extension this past offseason, has been operating as the team's lead back, but with four fumbles on 74 touches through the first four weeks, head coach Jerod Mayo has elected to turn to Gibson as the team's starter Sunday. That said, Mayo noted that Stevenson, who is averaging 4.1 yards per carry on the season, will play versus Miami, but his ball-security issues of late have opened the door for Gibson (5.3 yards per carry on 29 attempts) to see added snaps, at least in Week 5. With that in mind, Gibson offers a fantasy lineup alternative for those currently in need of running back help due to bye weeks or injury issues.