Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Austin Ekeler headshot

Austin Ekeler Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Ekeler (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Dallas, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The Commanders designated Ekeler to return from injured reserve Wednesday, at which point he logged the first of three consecutive full practices. He'll need to be activated from IR on Saturday in order to play in the regular-season finale. If that happens, it'll likely mean reduced workloads for Jeremy McNichols and/or Chris Rodriguez, and it's also possible Ekeler would cut into Brian Robinson's usage.

Austin Ekeler
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now