Austin Ekeler Injury: Return this season still possible

Washington head coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday that it's "absolutely possible" for Ekeler (concussion) to return from injured reserve before the season ends, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Ekeler will miss his fourth straight game this Sunday against the Falcons, but he'll be eligible to resume practicing beginning next week. Though Quinn didn't confirm that Ekeler will be ready to do so, the veteran running back looks like he at least has a chance to be activated for the Week 18 game in Dallas, or in advance of the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Commanders have been leaning on Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez as the backup options behind starter Brian Robinson while Ekeler has been sidelined for the past three contests.