Blake Grupe News: Knocks through both tries Week 17
Grupe went 1-for-1 on field-goal attempts and 1-for-1 on point-after tries during Sunday's 25-10 loss versus Las Vegas.
Grupe converted a 34-yard field-goal attempt that cut the score to 13-10 at the end of the first half. The second-year kicker never got another chance for the rest of the game, as New Orleans was outscored 12-0 in the second half. He has now hit all but four of his 27 field-goal tries this season, and he's only missed two of 32 PATs. Grupe will look to finish the season out strong versus Tampa Bay next Sunday, Jan. 5.
