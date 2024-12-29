Fantasy Football
Blake Grupe News: Knocks through both tries Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Grupe went 1-for-1 on field-goal attempts and 1-for-1 on point-after tries during Sunday's 25-10 loss versus Las Vegas.

Grupe converted a 34-yard field-goal attempt that cut the score to 13-10 at the end of the first half. The second-year kicker never got another chance for the rest of the game, as New Orleans was outscored 12-0 in the second half. He has now hit all but four of his 27 field-goal tries this season, and he's only missed two of 32 PATs. Grupe will look to finish the season out strong versus Tampa Bay next Sunday, Jan. 5.

Blake Grupe
New Orleans Saints
