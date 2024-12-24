Blake Grupe News: Logs zero attempts in shutout

Grupe did not attempt a field goal or extra point during Monday's 34-0 loss against Green Bay.

The injury-riddled Saints offense was stymied from start to finish and committed turnovers on its few opportunities within field-goal range. As a result, Grupe logged zero field-goal attempts for the third time this season. With quarterback Derek Carr (hand) and/or running back Alvin Kamara (groin) likely to miss at least one or two more games, this offense could be too depleted to support any meaninful fantasy production for Grupe over the final two weeks of the season.