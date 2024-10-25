Brandon Coleman Injury: Won't play vs. Bears

Coleman (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against Chicago.

Coleman was diagnosed with a concussion during the Commanders' Week 7 win over the Panthers. He was unable to practice all week while working through the league's concussion protocols, and that could put him in jeopardy of also missing the Commanders' Week 9 NFC East showdown against the Giants on Sunday, Nov. 3. Cornelius Lucas filled in at left tackle after Coleman's exit in Week 7, and the former figures to draw the start at that spot for Sunday's contest.