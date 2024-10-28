Brian Thomas Injury: Called day-to-day by coach

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Thomas (chest) is day-to-day after an MRI diagnosed his injury as a contusion, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas was initially reported to be in danger of missing 2-to-4 weeks by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, but MRI results have now revealed that the rookie first-round pick has avoided a more severe injury. That's one piece of crucial good news for Jacksonville's receiver corps, after Christian Kick (collarbone) was diagnosed with a season-ending fracture and No. 3 wideout Gabe Davis (shoulder) was also forced out of Sunday's loss to the Packers early. Pederson said Thomas may have a chance to suit up Week 9 against the Eagles. More information on Thomas' health will arrive when the Jaguars take the practice field Wednesday, in preparation for Week 9 action.