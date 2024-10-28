Brian Thomas Injury: Could miss 2-to-4 weeks

Thomas (chest) is in danger of missing 2-to-4 weeks due to a chest injury sustained during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Packers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas is slated for further scans Monday, which will reveal the full severity of his injury, but it looks like the standout rookie is trending toward sitting out at least Week 9 against the Eagles, as well as Week 11 against the Vikings. With Christian Kirk (collarbone) out for the season due to a fracture sustained Sunday and Gabe Davis (shoulder) also have logged an early exit versus the Packers, Thomas' injury comes at a particular brutal time for Jacksonville's pass-catching corps. Parker Washington and Tim Jones are the only healthy wide receivers on the Jaguars' active roster, leaving tight end Evan Engram in probable position to operate as Trevor Lawrence's top target.