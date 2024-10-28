Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brian Thomas headshot

Brian Thomas Injury: Headed for MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Thomas (chest) will undergo an MRI on his ribs Monday as the Jaguars look to determine his status for their Week 9 game against the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The standout rookie recorded three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on four targets over 29 snaps in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Packers before being forced out of the game in the second half with what the Jaguars termed as a chest injury. Thomas looks like he'll now get checked for a potential rib fracture Monday before the team forecasts his availability for next Sunday's contest in Philadelphia. The 22-year-old was one of three Jaguars receivers to suffer injuries in the contest, as Christian Kirk (collarbone) and Gabe Davis (shoulder) also made early exits.

Brian Thomas
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News