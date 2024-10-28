Brian Thomas Injury: Headed for MRI

Thomas (chest) will undergo an MRI on his ribs Monday as the Jaguars look to determine his status for their Week 9 game against the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The standout rookie recorded three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on four targets over 29 snaps in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Packers before being forced out of the game in the second half with what the Jaguars termed as a chest injury. Thomas looks like he'll now get checked for a potential rib fracture Monday before the team forecasts his availability for next Sunday's contest in Philadelphia. The 22-year-old was one of three Jaguars receivers to suffer injuries in the contest, as Christian Kirk (collarbone) and Gabe Davis (shoulder) also made early exits.