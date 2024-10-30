Brian Thomas Injury: Manages limited practice

Thomas (chest) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

It's a good sign just three days after an early exit from Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Packers, even with Thomas wearing a non-contact jersey during Wednesday's practice, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. Early reports suggested Thomas may have suffered a multi-week injury, but coach Doug Pederson called the rookie day-to-day after an MRI revealed nothing more than a contusion. Thomas thus has a chance to play this Sunday at Philadelphia, as does Gabe Davis (shoulder - LP), while Christian Kirk (collarbone) is out for the season.