Brian Thomas Injury: Remains limited Thursday

Thomas (chest) remained limited in practice Thursday.

Thomas was also limited Wednesday, so he'll presumably need to practice fully Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Vikings without an injury designation. While playing through his chest issue in a Week 9 loss to the Eagles, Thomas was on the field for 91 percent of the Jaguars' snaps on offense, en route to catching two of his four targets for 22 yards. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether Thomas heads into the weekend with an injury designation, but assuming his availability, a bounce-back could be in store for the 2024 first-rounder versus Minnesota, considering the steady role he maintains in his team's passing attack.