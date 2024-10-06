Brian Thomas News: Another long TD in win

Thomas brought in five of eight targets for 122 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 37-34 win over the Colts on Sunday.

The rookie continued to make splash plays and build chemistry with Trevor Lawrence, who put together a season-best effort in the high-scoring victory. The duo connected on an 85-yard catch and run just past the midway point of the second quarter to extend his touchdown streak to two games. Thomas' yardage total was also a team- and career-high figure, and he also set the pace for the Jaguars in targets on the afternoon. Thomas will be poised to once again play a pivotal role when the Jaguars travel to London to face the Bears in Week 6.