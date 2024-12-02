Brian Thomas News: Catches late TD from Jones

Thomas brought in four of 10 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He also rushed once for 11 yards.

Thomas finished second on the Jaguars in receiving yards and targets to Parker Washington, and he rounded out his fantasy afternoon nicely with a late six-yard touchdown reception. The touchdown was Thomas' sixth overall and first since Week 8, and he's now compiled 158 receiving yards over the last two games while working with Mac Jones for a significant portion of that span. With Jones almost certainly drawing a Week 14 start in place of Trevor Lawrence (concussion) on the road against the Titans, Thomas will remain a key fantasy asset based on what seems to be some decent chemistry between he and Jones.