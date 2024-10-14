Brian Thomas News: Held in check in London

Thomas recorded three receptions for 27 yards on six targets in Sunday's 35-16 loss to the Bears in London.

Though he played 49 of the Jaguars' 62 offensive snaps for a season-high 79 percent snap share, Thomas finished with the lowest yardage total of his rookie campaign. His fantasy line would have looked more palatable had he not dropped a wide-open touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence ultimately hooking up with Gabe Davis on a five-yard score later in the drive. Despite the subdued performance, Thomas continues to see enough playing time and involvement in the passing game to at least warrant weekly consideration in fantasy lineups. He'll head into a Week 7 matchup with the Patriots having put together a 25-424-3 receiving line on 40 targets through the first six games of his career.