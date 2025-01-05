Brian Thomas News: Tops 100 yards to close out year

Thomas caught seven of 11 targets for 103 yards in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Colts.

The 23rd overall pick in the 2024 Draft closed out his rookie campaign in style, topping 100 yards for the third time in the last four games. Thomas benefitted down the stretch from the fact that Christian Kirk (collarbone), Gabe Davis (knee) and Evan Engram (shoulder) were all on the shelf, but he was also catching passes from Mac Jones and not Trevor Lawrence (shoulder). Thomas finished the year having complied an 87-1,282-10 line on 133 targets, with the yardage figure leading all rookies. Even if the Jaguars' passing attack is at full strength in 2025, Thomas should be a significant part of it, if not the clear No. 1 receiver for Lawrence.