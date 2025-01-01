Brock Purdy Injury: Won't start in season finale

The 49ers announced Wednesday that Joshua Dobbs will start in place of Purdy (elbow) in Sunday's Week 18 game against Arizona.

On Tuesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that Purdy was diagnosed with nerve inflammation and a contusion in his right elbow. It comes as no surprise, then, that the playoff-eliminated 49ers aren't going to start Purdy for a Week 18 contest with little at stake. It's likely that Purdy will ultimately be ruled out, and he could even be placed on IR in order to open up a roster spot. With Dobbs set to start Sunday, Brandon Allen should continue to work as San Francisco's No. 2 quarterback.